Mid-South Girl Scout troops struggle to sell cookies amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South Girl Scout troops are scrambling to sell cookies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Girl Scouts is one of the many non-profits impacted by COVID-19. Typically, cookie sales run about six to eight weeks, ending in March or April. That’s right when the virus hit the Mid-South.

“It came to a halt very fast,” said Julie Tolbert, who is in charge of three troops. “They said no more cookie booths and, of course, risk the health of our scouts or our parents and volunteers.”

Tolbert’s daughters are also involved and noticed sales haven’t been the same.

The result has been stacks of of unsold boxes piled to the ceiling in the local counsel’s main office.

It could result in a staggering loss of funds for the Mid-South troops.

The local counsel covers 59 counties in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, and the money from cookie sales goes towards things like maintaining camps and various programs.

“We have scholarships that we give out, we give out camperships for those who aren’t able to afford to go to camp. We cover all of those things,” Tolbert said. “I worry sometimes that we’re going to have to cut programming or maybe we won’t be able to serve as many girls.”

Now, as the economy starts to reopen, Tolbert and her daughters are getting creative, decking their car out and delivering boxes daily.

They’re not just doing it for their troops, but for other Girl Scouts in the Mid-South.

“It would definitely help us if you buy a box,” Tolbert said.

Anyone who wants to buy a box can text Tolbert at 901-502-8802. You can also donate a box to food banks or healthcare workers.