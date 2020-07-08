Mid-South fugitive on the run for two years captured in Indiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South fugitive wanted in connection to 29 counts has been captured after two years on the run.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Eric Balkin was captured Wednesday morning in Ft. Wayne, Indiana by the U.S. Marshals.
Balkin was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list in July 2018. According to the agency, he’s wanted by them and the Memphis Police Department on four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, 13 counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of aggravated assault and one count of evading arrest.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service were also looking for him on assault and probation violation charges.
