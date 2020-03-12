Mid-South Food Bank prepares to for coronavirus spread

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank said it’s taking action as the area prepares for the possibility of more quarantines, but they need your help.

The agency said they are assembling food boxes which will be filled with 35 pounds of nonperishable food items.

“We are treating this situation by being prepared to help those in need to have food so they can stay safe at home,” said Cathy Pope with the Mid-South Food Bank. “The population we serve typically does not have the resources to keep large reserves of food on hand in the event of school or work closures or other service disruptions.”

Right now, the agency is asking for help from the local community. They need monetary and food donations, as well as volunteers to help pack the boxes.

“We’ve seen a ‘containment zone’ declared in New York so we know isolation and quarantine are strategies we could see here if the virus moves into our area in greater numbers. We want to be ready,” Pope said.

If you would like to donate, click here. If you would like to volunteer, click here.