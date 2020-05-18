Mid-South Food Bank, Millington church to team up to feed 500 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank is teaming up with the Historic First Baptist Church for a food drive on Monday.

They will distribute food at Reach Uplift Ministries starting at 10 a.m.

Organizers say they have enough food to serve the first 500 people who show up.

About 80,000 people in the Memphis area have filed for unemployment benefits in the past two months. The Tennessee Department of Labor said it has caught up with paying benefits but many are still struggling to make ends meet.