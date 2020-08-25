Mid-South Food Bank holding mobile food pantries in area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether kids are in school or adults are back at work, many are still having a hard time feeding their families.

The Mid-South Food Bank is holding mobile food pantries to distribute food to those in need.

There are several locations, listed below.

You just need to have a driver’s license or a current bill that verifies your name and address in the county where the event is taking place.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Memphis, Greater Hope Baptist Church, 2660 Spottswood 38114, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Memphis Inter Denonminational Fellowship, 7906 Lowrance Rd. 38125, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 60 S. Parkway E. 38106, 9 a.m. No more than 2 HH per car and must provide proof of residence

Memphis, Idlewild Presbyterian, 1750 Union Ave. 38104, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Eastside Community Church, 1503 Colonial 38117, 10 a.m.

Quitman Cty, MS- 810 Main St. Sledge 38670, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Memphis, Colonial Park United Methodist, 5330 Park Ave. 38119, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Hope Christian Church, 3300 Kirby Whitten Rd. Bartlett 38134, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Focus Humantitarian Assistance, 10660 Collierville Rd. Collierville 38017, 10:30 a.m.

Fayette Cty, TN- 210 Jackson St. Galloway 38036, 10 a.m.

Tipton Cty, TN- 632 St. Luke Rd. Covington 38019, 9 a.m.

Haywood Cty, TN- First Baptist, 311 E. Jefferson St. Brownsville 38012, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tate Cty, MS- Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 705 Strayhorn Senatobia 38668, 10 am.-Noon or first 300 families. MS residents only. Must pre-register by calling 662-342-3180. Bring driver’s license; no more than 2 households per vehicle

Friday, Aug. 28

Memphis, New Bellevue Ministries, 672 N. Trezvant 38112, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Hyde Park-Homeland CDC, 2070 Chelsea 38108, 1 p.m.

Memphis, The Time is Now Douglass Redevelopment Corp., 3299 Omar Robinson 38108, 3 p.m.

Madison Cty, TN- Benton Future Leades of TN, 201 Ash St. Jackson 38301, 10 a.m.

Crockett Cty, TN- Alamo First Christian, 1550 TN 88 Alamo 38001, 10 a.m.

Benton Cty, MS- 17136 Hwy 5 Ashland 3860, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Memphis, Central Area Church, 3856 Mendenhall 38115, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Memphis Dawah Association, 837 Craft Rd. 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 491 E. McLemore 38106, 9 a.m.

Memphis, St. Andrew AME Church, 1472 Mississippi Blvd. 38106, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Holiness Tabernacle Church, 2424 St. Elmo Ave. 38127, 10 a.m.

Memphis, St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 1362 S Prescott 38114, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Gray’s Creek Church, 3141 Inglewood Pl. Arlington 38002, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Holy Temple Cathedral of Deliverance, 4020 Millbranch 38116, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 7981 Summer Ave. Bartlett, 38133, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 1348 National 38122, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester 38118, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Pentecostal Temple, 229 S. Danny Thomas 38126, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Washington Chapel CME, 68 E. Mitchell Rd. 38109, 9 a.m.

Memphis, St. Paul, 2124 E. Holmes 38116, 10 a.m.

Dyer Cty, TN- Macedonia, 725 River Dyersburg 38024, 10 a.m.

Obion Cty, TN- Greater Bethel, 805 E. Gibbs Union City 38261, 10 a.m.

Tunica Cty, MS- Tunica County Expo Center, 3873 US Hwy 61 Tunica 38676, 9 a.m.

Union Cty, MS- Hillcrest Baptist Church, 216 Hwy 15 S. New Albany 38652, 10 a.m.

Tishomingo Cty, MS- Food Depot, 1701 Paul Edmondson Iuka 38852, 10 a.m.-Noon