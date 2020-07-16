Mid-South Food Bank bringing mobile food pantry to Tunica County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tunica County, Mississippi, residents who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic could get a little extra help Thursday.

The Mid-South Food Bank is partnering with the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office to bring fresh food to residents who may be struggling.

The mobile food pantry is scheduled to begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Paul Battle Arena.

Any family is welcome to come to the mobile food pantry on Thursday, and no application or voucher is needed.

Tunica County is hosting a second mobile food pantry Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Expo Center. Applications are needed for this second food pantry.