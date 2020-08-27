Mid-South first responders sent to Louisiana for search and rescue efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South first responders were sent to deployed to Louisiana to help in the water rescue efforts following Hurricane Laura.

On Tuesday, 25 members of Tennessee Task Force 1 left Memphis heading to Baton Rouge. The group is made up on firefighters and paramedics who will be responsible for wide area swift water rescue.

The following day, the Mississippi Urban Search and Rescue team left for Baton Rouge. They spent the night there before heading on to Lake Charles to help with water rescues.

That team is made up of 27 members, including five people from Desoto County.

It’s unclear how long the groups will stay in the area.

Laura – the region’s strongest storm in over a century – made landfall at about 1 a.m. CT Thursday with sustained winds of 150 mph. By 10 a.m. CT, the storm still was raging more than 100 miles inland over Louisiana at Category 1 strength, withsustained winds of 75 mph.

Lake Charles city, some 35 miles inland, is reportedly littered with widespread wind destruction. Across the city, roofs and walls are damaged, trees are snapped, twisted and broken; steel poles and lampposts are bent; street signs are torn from the ground.