Mid-South Fair postponed to October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2020 Mid-South Fair has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair is now scheduled to be held October 23 – November 1.

“It is and always will be our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for all employees and guests of the Mid-South Fair, which is why we felt this postponement was necessary,” said Mid-South Fair Executive Director Todd Mastry.

Mid-South Fair officials say they are in regular communication with government officials and are staying up-to-date with developments that will shape the safety precautions they put in place.