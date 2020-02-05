Mid-South doctor urges research before beginning flu medication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health said the state's 10th person has died from the flu this flu season.

Doctors said different types of medications have been flying off the shelves as treatment for the illness. But a Mid-South doctor said people need to be mindful when choosing their medicine.

Flu season is on the rise across the United States. The CDC said there have been at least 19 million reported flu illnesses and nearly 10,000 deaths.

The Tennessee state Department of Health said so far there have been 10 pediatric flu deaths this season.

Dr. Dale Criner, medical director of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, said on average he sees 10 to 15 flu cases per day.

"It's certainly rampant right now, as we've seen with these school closures in the last couple of weeks," Criner said.