Mid-South businesses making plans for workers as coronavirus spreads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis business leaders are reviewing policies and making action plans to support workers who may become sick as the coronavirus spreads.

“Basically, we are taking the same steps we do every flu season,” said Steven Evans, owner of Memphis Maids cleaning service. “I have started telling the housekeepers that I have masks if they are interested in wearing them.”

Evans is closely monitoring COVID-19 while keeping an open line with his customers and his employees.

“I would certainly help,” he said.

He said he is willing to offer extra time off and if needed, a pay advance if his employees get sick.

“I know things can get tight if they were out of work for a while,” he said.

That’s something Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has addressed. He encourages employers to step up.



“Review their policies and make adjustments where possible, so that we can protect the communities,” he said.

Apryl Potter with the Greater Memphis Chamber said work is being done behind the scenes.

“We are convening a group of business leaders and their HR teams to speak directly with the Shelby County Health Department to get a briefing but also, so those business leaders can share what they are doing,” said Potter.

She said the meeting happened Tuesday.

“We think that will be really helpful, so that people are not only aware of what their company is doing, but what other companies in their area are doing to prepare as well,” she said.

The CDC encourages employers to make short- and long-term plans.

A spokesperson at FedEx said, “Each operating company within the FedEx enterprise is evaluating its specific needs and the needs of its workforce to determine the best path forward. This may vary depending on operating company and job function.”

In a statement, First Horizon said, “We are taking precautionary measures that include evaluating the potential for increasing remote and flexible work capabilities for our employees in the event of a case of exposure to COVID-19.”

The company went on to state, “We have also advised our employees to reconsider business-related air travel, both domestic and international and have established self-reporting processes for personal travel to help us minimize potential exposure.”

Meanwhile, White House officials stated they are also discussing additional measures, like paid sick leave, to curb the economic pain the virus has already caused.

Nothing is set in stone though, which creates worry back in Memphis.

Many in the Bluff City don't have paid sick leave and can't afford to miss a paycheck. That could compel some to go to work sick and create a health hazard for them and the entire community.