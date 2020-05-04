Mid-South antibody tests encouraging despite unknowns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of antibody tests have been processed in the Mid-South and officials believe the results are encouraging.

Dr. Jeff Warren is a city councilman and on the COVID-19 Task Force. On Monday, WREG found out members discussed antibody testing, a blood test that looks for proteins that help fight off infections.

It reveals whether you already had the virus even if you never knew it. It’s not like the swab-based test that indicates if you are currently infected.

Officials believe a combination of tests will help better understand the spread of the virus.

“What it does is that it gives you a basic idea of the baseline infectivity rate right now in the community.”

A Memphis-based lab, AEL, started processing antibody tests within the last couple of weeks.

The task force reports it’s handled about 4500 tests so far, indicating about a five percent positivity rate.

“Is that low compared to other cities? It’s low, that’s why we aren’t seeing hospitals overrun right now.”

To give you a better idea New York’s governor said one in five New York City residents tested positive for the virus antibody and about 12 percent statewide.

“I think it says we across the city have, and the county and surrounding areas, have done a really good job of the initial shut down to stop the exponential growth of the virus.”

It’s important to note there are still many unknowns surrounding the antibody tests, like just how long and how strong the COVID-19 immunity is.

What is clear, the FDA is tightening the rules for the tests.

On Monday, it announced it’s requiring manufacturers to meet new standards and submit new data to prove.

Dr. Fauci who’s on the White House Coronavirus Task Force has said governments should not rely on antibody tests to determine whether to reopen the economy until the tests are validated and calibrated.

If you are interested in getting an antibody test talk to your medical provider.