Mickey Guyton, Keith Urban to host ACM Awards

In this Aug. 3, 2020 photo, Mickey Guyton is photographed during a remote portrait session in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2020, left, and Keith Urban appears at the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. on August 21, 2019. Guyton and Urban will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. (AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country stars Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are taking over as hosts for the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

Guyton, who is nominated and performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, will be the first Black woman to host the show. Urban, who has won 15 ACM Awards over his career, hosted the show last year when it was relocated from Las Vegas to Nashville.

Guyton, who is also nominated for new female artist of the year at the ACMs, said being invited to host is “a moment of great significance for me.”

The awards show will air on CBS on April 18.