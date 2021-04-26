Michigan man wins $2 million in lottery after ‘losing everything’ in flood

(NEXSTAR) – A Michigan man won $2 million off a scratch-off lottery ticket after “losing everything” in a flood the previous year, lottery officials said.

The 29-year-old Midland County man chose to remain anonymous. He purchased his winning Lucky 7’s ticket at Anna’s Market on 1618 Jefferson Avenue in Midland, Michigan.

“Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” the man said in a statement. “I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids the Lucky 7’s ticket caught my eye. Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance and bought the ticket.

“I scratched it off when I got back to my car. When I saw I had a match, I thought: ‘Great, I won my money back!’ When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking. A few years back, I won $10,000 and I thought that was my once in a lifetime shot at winning the Lottery.”

The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $1.3 million.

He plans to pay his bills with the money and save what’s leftover.

“Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” the player said in the statement.

According to lottery officials, people have won over $92 million playing Lucky 7’s. The $20 ticket offers prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million.