Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it

Michelle Obama is warning that things could get worse under a second Donald Trump presidency, saying people should vote like their lives depend on it.

Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly.

She says, “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.”

Mrs. Obama also says, “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Tuesday morning, President Trump shot back on Twitter, criticizing Michelle Obama and her husband Barack Obama, and touting his record as president.

….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020