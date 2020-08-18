Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it

Michelle Obama is warning that things could get worse under a second Donald Trump presidency, saying people should vote like their lives depend on it.
Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly.
She says, “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.”
Mrs. Obama also says, “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”
Tuesday morning, President Trump shot back on Twitter, criticizing Michelle Obama and her husband Barack Obama, and touting his record as president.
- Postmaster General to testify before Senate on Friday
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires in the West; DNC Day 1 Wrap
- President Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
- ‘It was there!’ Boy blows nose, finds Lego stuck up nostril 2 years ago
- Sanders throws support behind Biden, Harris on opening night of DNC