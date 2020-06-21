Michelle Obama posts a sweet tribute to her husband for Father’s Day

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: U.S. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R) pose for a family portrait with their pets Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Father’s Day is just another reason for former first lady Michelle Obama to shower her husband with some extra love.

She posted to Instagram a photograph of former President Barack Obama and their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, along with a heartwarming note.

“Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from,” she captioned the post. “We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!

Current first lady Melania Trump also posted a Father’s Day message on Twitter.

“Today we celebrate all fathers for their love, dedication & wisdom to help guide our youth to help them succeed & grow. Happy #FathersDay!” she wrote.

The former President remains outspoken on issues plaguing the country, including the death of George Floyd in police custody, saying it “shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America.”

“It can’t be ‘normal.’ If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better,” Barack Obama said in a statement as protests erupted across the country.

He said it will mainly fall on officials in Minnesota to ensure Floyd’s death is fully investigated “and that justice is ultimately done.”

“But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station — including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day — to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts,” Barack Obama wrote.

Michelle Obama also issued a statement on Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests.

“Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies,” she wrote. “And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop.”

In her statement, she mentioned Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as Eric Garner, Sandra Bland and Michael Brown.

“It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it,” she wrote. “It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out.”