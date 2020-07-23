Michael Cohen will be released from prison to home confinement, judge rules

US President Donald Trumps former attorney Michael Cohen arrives at US Federal Court in New York on December 12, 2018, where he is expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a number of charges. – The hour of judgment has come for Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, who will learn Wednesday if cooperating with authorities conducting the Russia probe will spare him a long prison term.Cohen, 52, is one of several members of Trump’s team who have run afoul of the law but the only one to belong to Trump’s inner circle. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read COREY SIPKIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Michael Cohen will be released to home confinement, a judge ruled on Thursday, finding that the government acted in a retaliatory manner when it took President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer into custody earlier this month.

“The purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory and its retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his first amendment rights to publish a book and discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media and others,” Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled during a telephonic hearing.

Cohen, who has been held in solitary confinement at federal prison in Otisville, New York, since he was remanded on July 9, will be released by 2 p.m. ET Friday after he takes a test for the coronavirus.

Cohen and prosecutors will have one week to negotiate the terms of his release as it relates to his involvement with the media.

“Just as you wouldn’t have a press conference from a jail cell, you shouldn’t be able to have a press conference from your home. You can communicate, you can discuss, you can post on social media, but you can’t make a confinement into a free person. You can’t make a person confined in jail or at home into totally free person. There’s got to be a limit,” Hellerstein said.