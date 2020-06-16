MICAH rally calls for change in Memphis in the wake of George Floyd’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the religious community call for change in Memphis following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

“We are here to call out evil and we are here for equity and justice for all,” said Rev. Rosalyn Nichols of Freedom’s Chapel Christian Church during a passionate but peaceful rally outside City Hall.

A diverse group gathered with the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH) to voice their concerns. They also observed a moment of silence for Floyd.

Members of MICAH detailed their call for action. In 2018, the partners voted on the issues they would address. They chose economic equity, education equity and immigration and intercultural equity. They posted their Justice and Equity Charter in front of City Hall.

“We want change now. Not next year, not three years from now. Right now,” said Spencer.

Those taking part in the rally Tuesday said those committing acts of violence across the country are taking away from their message. As for how long the rallies will continue, they say as long as it takes.

“I’m glad to see so many people coming together and agreeing something needs to be done, and we are putting aside whatever positions and races we come from to just deal with the problem,” said Broderick Connesero.

They are just hoping others will listen.