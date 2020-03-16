MHM: Two cousins killed, shooter on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Police believe two men are dead as a result of an on-going feud between two Mississippi communities.

In September of 2017, Montez Watson and his cousin Shuron Burnett drove from Jonestown to Clarksdale for a barbecue. Investigators say their troubles started on a basketball court.

"Witnesses say Burnett made the statement 'I not beefing with anyone and I'm not here for anyone to beef with me," Tim Douglas with the Clarksdale Police Department said.

Investigators say someone followed the two when the left the court. They drove to the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 6 before they were surrounded by gunmen.

"All I could visualize was my son was out there begging for his life," Watson's mother Tammie Taylor said.

Burnett's body was riddled with bullets and he died at the scene. Watson was rushed to the Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his head and back.

Taylor says she got to the hospital and Watson was not able to speak but he gave her a message she still holds on to today.

"He was on a ventilator but he still could write. You know what he said? He said, 'don't cry.' He wrote on that piece of paper. He said, 'God got me.'"

Watson died a few days later.

"If you care anything about a human life or about the families that have had to live with the pain of losing their two sons for the last year and a half," Douglas said. "You would give the family consideration."

If you know who killed Montez Watson and Shuron Burnett, call the Clarksdale Police Department at (662) 621-8152. All calls are confidential.