MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people living in the Parkway Village neighborhood had to evacuate their homes, after a car crashed into a home hitting a gas line causing a large fire, according to Memphis Fire.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the car crashed into the home near Perkins and Chuck which caused a major fire around 7:30 p.m.

Memphis Fire said roughly 8 to 10 homes had to be evacuated.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.