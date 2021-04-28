MFD says two house fires intentionally set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department officials said two house fires this week have been ruled as intentionally set.

The first happened Tuesday night in the 1200 block of Driver Street in South Memphis. There were no injuries, but the Red Cross had to provide assistance for one adult. The fire was intentionally set on the front porch, MFD said.

The second fire happened Wednesday afternoon at a vacant house in the 3200 block of Given Avenue in Highland Heights. There were no injuries. That fire was intentionally in the interior of the house, MFD said.

Both fires are still under investigation. MFD asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.