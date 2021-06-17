MFD responds to two fires at same business; arson investigation underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are investigating a case of arson after the Memphis Fire Department responded to two fires at the same location Tuesday night.

The Memphis Fire Department says it responded to a report of a fire at Este Express Lines, Inc., on Gill Road at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday. The fire department says heavy smoke was visible from the business.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 8:21 p.m. The fire department says the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction at the main circuit breaker panel.

Later that night, at 11:04 p.m., the fire department responded to a second fire at the same location. The fire department says it determined the second fire was intentionally set on the floor of the front entrance.

The fires reportedly caused more than $85,000 total in damages. There were no injuries reported.

The fire department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.