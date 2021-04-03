MFD investigating possible arson at vacant downtown apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a vacant apartment fire in downtown early Saturday morning.

According to MFD, the fire happened right before 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Butler. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire visible from the one-story apartments. The fire was brought under control at 3:00 in the morning.

photo courtesy of the Memphis Fire Department

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries. The vacant apartments sustained smoke, fire and water damage. Total damage is estimated at $15,000 in structure damage.

The fire department says the origin and cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in the living room.

The fire remains under investigation.