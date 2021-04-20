MFD investigating arson at Southeast Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators say someone intentionally set an apartment complex leasing office on fire Monday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Wingood Manor Apartments near Winchester and Goodlett in Southeast Memphis. Investigators say the blaze destroyed most of the building and caused roughly $70,000 in damage. No one was hurt.

“I’m glad at least they didn’t do it during the office hours like it wasn’t no mass shooting,” resident Devin Patrick said, “Nobody came up here with no guns just shooting up the place.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out who set the office on fire and why. The incident leaves some residents to wonder if the arsonist was upset about rent or maybe an eviction notice.

“A lot of people getting stressed out about a lot of stuff that’s going on right now and they probably got kicked out at the wrong time or something like that,” Patrick said.

Kendrick Pointer’s co-worker lives in the complex. He says, whatever the issue was, burning down the office wasn’t the way to handle it.

“It wasn’t worth it,” he said, “It ain’t worth it.”

WREG tried talking with apartment managers but we were told to leave the property. We also called and we’re told management had nothing to add.

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.