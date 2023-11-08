MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire crews are battling a fire just outside of a recycling plant in South Memphis.

The fire reportedly broke out around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 810 block of East Georgia Avenue– just east of E.H. Crump.

The blaze was just outside the Park Place Recycling and Logistics business, but we’re unsure if it’s actually on the property. The company’s website says Park Place recycles paper and other materials.

As of now, it is unclear what caused the blaze.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.