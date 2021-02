MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire in the Parkway Village neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Memphis Firefighters were called to the Pinebrook Pointe Apartments, which is located in the 3500 block of Mediterranean Drive. An official with MFD tells WREG-TV, three children and one adult were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.