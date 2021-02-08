Memphis Fire battling townhome fire News by: WREG Web Posted: Feb 8, 2021 / 05:42 PM CST / Updated: Feb 8, 2021 / 06:23 PM CST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire said firefighters are investigating a townhome fire in Raleigh. The Memphis Fire Department says they found an elderly woman who was sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation. #breaking: Elderly woman goes to hospital w/ smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at Raleigh Court Townhomes. Fire now under control. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/gAxCSBPVZD— Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) February 8, 2021 This is a developing story, Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction