MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday that the hospital group has reached an agreement on accepting some BlueCare and TennCare insurance plans.

Methodist and Le Bonheur had been out of network for Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans as of the first of the year because of a dispute over the rates the hospitals were charging the insuror.

Effective immediately, BlueCare Tennessee, TennCare Select, CoverKids and Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) members will again receive in-network coverage at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare facilities, including Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“We’re pleased to continue our vital and beneficial work alongside Methodist Le Bonheur

Healthcare for the people of West Tennessee,” said Amber Cambron, president and CEO of

BlueCare Tennessee. “This contract ensures that BlueCare members will be able to access

health care, long-term support services, childhood wellness visits and more with support from

the teams they trust.”

But the negotiations between the groups contine, Methodist officials said.

“This agreement, while a major step forward, represents a fraction of what we can accomplish when insurance companies put the interests of their patients first.” said Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of MLH. “We look forward to continued negotiations to return insurance coverage to all of the BCBST members we are so privileged to serve.”

“… While we are delighted to get this accomplished on behalf of TennCare patients, we will continue to fight for the interest of the thousands of BCBST patients in our community who remain out of network.”