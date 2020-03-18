Methodist Le Bonheur hospitals limits most visitors, cancels elective procedures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday that visiting at all its hospitals will be suspended and all elective procedures will be canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a release from the hospital, all visiting to patients will be suspended beginning March 19. Visitation will be suspended until COVID-19 is no longer a threat to people in the hospital.

At Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, visitation will be limited to only two designated caregivers who are health adults. All visitors will be screened upon entrance to the hospital.

Methodist Le Bonheur also announced all elective procedures will be canceled starting March 23. The hospitals will also cancel routine screenings and diagnostics until further notice.

The hospitals said some visitation is necessary on a case-by-case basis, and information for that can be found here.

All employees at the hospitals will be screened beginning March 19.