Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare leader plans to reduce health disparities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new leader at a major hospital system in the Mid-South plans on tackling health issues in underprivileged communities.

Sandra Madubuonwu has been named Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s new Senior Director of Social Determinants of Health and Wellness.

Her job is to focus on outreach and addressing social disparities in community health.

Madubuonwu told WREG news the African-American community is disproportionately impacted by diabetes, hypertension and every other chronic disease. She also says the Latino community is being heavily affected as well.

“It’s not just enough for people to come into the hospital and we take of them and their needs,” She said. “We need to look at things to prevent them from coming into the hospital.”

Mandubuonwu is taking the job as the Mid-South, as well as nations around the world, are trying to get a grasp on the COVID-19 pandemic.

She plans to focus on several pillars: community involvement, criminal justice, education, resources, economic opportunities and systematic racism.

Mandubuonwu explained what it will take to ensure everyone is able to live a healthy life.

“Taking care of our population that are in need, taking care of our neighbors that are in need in terms of health disparities, in terms of adverse childhood experiences,” Mandubuonwu said. “So, my role will be to make sure I get people on board that are already doing this work.”

Madubuonwu has spent the last 11 years reducing social disparities by leading the Maternal and Child Health program at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.