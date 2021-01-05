Methodist Germantown workers get second dose of COVID vaccine

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The coronavirus is continuing to spread across the Mid-South. While this happens, health care workers are continuing their vaccine plan.

On Tuesday, health care workers with Methodist Germantown arrived to get the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We are very proud of Methodist,” said Dr. Ravi Chauha. “They are partnering with the community to get us vaccinating in a timely manner.”

Chauhan was one of the first to be vaccinated a few weeks ago.

“I think we have been talking about this for so many months, and it’s finally here,” he said.

He has returned for the second dose, not just for himself, but for his family and patients.

“That way we have a layer of protection from this virus, and that way we don’t expose other patients to this virus,” he said.

Almost half of Methodist’s nearly 13,000 staffers have already received the first shot.They’re hopeful the vaccine will allow them to stay on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

“If we can get all of that group vaccinated, then we slowly filter down to the folks they have less exposure,” said Chauhan. “Therefore we get the greatest bang for our buck.”

The second shot is important as it’s part of the vaccine’s effectiveness against a virus that’s continuing to spread.

Chauhan said there’s also a push to spread awareness about the many unknowns.

“As much is this has been studied, and as rigorous as the studies have been, I feel it’s fairly safe to do. But as with anything it’s a personal choice,” he said.

It’s a choice Chauhan and thousands of his colleagues are making to keep everyone safe.

Health experts plan to announce later this week, when funeral home staff and those over the age of 75, can get vaccinated. Officials said it could be February or March until others can get the shot.