MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday was a very scary situation for employees and people living in the area. This is just one recent example that shows us how important it is to be able to reach out for help if you are having a mental health crisis.

Across Tennessee, there are eight crisis walk-in and crisis stabilization units. They are available for you and your loved ones if ever in need.

Here in Memphis, we have Alliance Healthcare Services. You can also always call or text 9-8-8. Another option is 988liefline.org, where you can chat with a trained crisis counselor.

You don’t have to be going through the crisis yourself in order to use these lifelines. You can also call, text or chat with a counselor if you are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

State Representative Torrey Harris says talking about mental health is a priority. “Memphis did a good job just making sure we could help somebody. I hope that a significant amount of crisis intervention funding will go into budgets.”

According to the reports, more than 126,000 people made calls for help in Tennessee last year.

For more information about mental health and substance abuse services, click here.