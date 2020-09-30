Men wanted in Whitehaven liquor store shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released surveillance images of four men wanted in connection to a recent shooting at a local liquor store.

According to police, the incident happened September 27, at the Wine and Spirit Liquor on East Holmes Road. When first responders arrived they found a man had been shot multiple times.

Video surveillance from the store was released by the Memphis Police Department on Wednesday.

If you know can identify the men or know anything that could be useful to police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.