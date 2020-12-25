Men arrested in fatal double shooting at Winchester shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after being accused in a double shooting homicide while hundreds of shoppers wrapped up their holiday checklists.

Police sirens rang out on the night of December 22, while crowds of shoppers entered stores and drove past nearby.

MPD said they discovered two gunshot victims after being called to a shooting in the 7500 block of Winchester. One man was pronounced dead on the scene while a female was taken for treatment in non-critical condition.

Several days later, Cortez Parker, 27, and Jesus Cintron-Rodriguez, 26, were arrested. Parker was accused of facilitating first-degree murder while his co-defendant was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly firearm.

Police used surveillance video and witnesses from a nearby store to identify the suspects before arresting them at Cintron-Rodriguez’ home.

WREG’s Peter Fleischer investigated the criminal backgrounds of both suspects. Parker has two prior cases involving trespassing and one charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. Cintron-Rodriguez has minor driving offenses and one charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Both men will make their first court appearance on December 28.