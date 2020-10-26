Men accused of enticing minors for sex arrested by Mississippi police

HERNANDO, Miss. — Two men accused of enticing minors for sex have been charged by authorities in Mississippi.

Damien Kelso, 29, of Henderson, Tennessee, and JDawaun Dewayne Grant, 20, of Senatobia, Mississippi, were both charged with enticement of a minor for sexual purposes on October 16 and October 23 respectively.

Hernando police have arrested 27 people accused of preying on children as part of a months long investigation.

Chief Scott Worsham encouraged parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts.

“Parents, please continue to monitor your child’s Social Media! This can not be stressed enough! Help us in the fight to bring these individuals to justice!”