Mempho Music Festival to be held at Memphis Botanic Gardens this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of Mempho Music Festival have announced their annual event will be held this fall at the Memphis Botanic Gardens.

On Tuesday, organizers of the popular music event announced it will be held October 1 -3 at Radians Amphitheater.

The music lineup as well as ticket information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Like many events scheduled for last year, the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. Past year’s lineups include The Raconteurs, Brandi Carlile, Wu-Tang Clan, The Revivalists, and more.

