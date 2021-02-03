Memphis Zoo’s white Bengal tiger dies of cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Zoo’s white Bengal tiger, Orissa has died of cancer at the age of 14.

In June of last year, Orissa was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Zoo said:

“Despite the outstanding and attentive care of our zoo’s vet and keeper staff, the disease spread and became too much for her, Orissa was humanely euthanized Friday morning surrounded by the keepers who adored her.” Memphis Zoo

Keepers said Orissa was wonderful to work with and a joy to take care of. They said even when she started to feel the effects of cancer, she remained sweet and outgoing, and always excited to participate in training sessions.

Orissa came to the Memphis zoo in 2006.

Zoo officials said the average life span of a tiger in human care is 14-15 years.

Orissa was just shy of her 15th birthday.