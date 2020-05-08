Memphis Zoo’s phased reopening to begin May 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo will begin its phased reopening next week and there are some things you need to know before you go.

The zoo’s first day open to visitors will be Wednesday, May 13, and they will be implementing new policies to help keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our objective is to open with the highest possible level of safety for our team, our visitors and our collection of animals. Nothing is more important. We will ensure that we adhere to our new perating protocol and be accountable to the Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis,” said Memphis Zoo CEO Jim Dean.

The zoo will limit admission to just 2,500 people and will not take cash in an effort to limit unnecessary contact and crowding. Visitors will have to use a credit card, membership card, Apple Pay or prepurchased tickets from the website to gain entrance.

Visitors will also be asked to wear masks. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the zoo along with reminders to social distance from others.

Rides, playgrounds, keeper chats and shows, water areas and indoor exhibits will remain closed until further notice.