Memphis Zoo welcomes two bat-eared foxes to the family



Helen

Raj

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced the additions of two bat-eared foxes to the family.

Helen comes to the Bluff City by way of the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, while Raj hails from the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Both love to snuggle, dig and explore their new Cat Country home. Their favorite things to eat include meat, dog food and the occasional bug, which they can hear underground thanks to their enormous five-inch ears.

They are the most active during the early morning hours and midday.

Can’t tell them apart?

Zookeepers said Raj has a dark-colored face while Helen’s face is a little lighter in color. She also has a crook in her right ear.