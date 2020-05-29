Memphis Zoo welcomes baby Pere David’s deer to the family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has another reason to celebrate as they welcome a baby Pere David’s deer to the family.

Born on April 2 to first-time mom Piper and dad Freddie, the little fawn was named April.

Extinct in the wild, the birth is significant for the Pere David’s deer population. To give her the best possible care, zookeepers have been hand raising April and will continue to bottle feed her for the first few months.

Now that the zoo is reopened, you can visit April and the rest of her family in the China exhibit.