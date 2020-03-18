Memphis Zoo temporarily closing to the public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo will close to the public temporarily beginning Thursday to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The closure will begin March 19.

A zoo spokesperson said all public and educational events have been canceled. Guests who planned field trips or group visits to the zoo will receive refunds or an opportunity to reschedule.

Zookeepers will continue to care for the zoo’s animals during the closure.

The public will still have the opportunity to keep with with the zoo animals. The Memphis Zoo’s social media accounts will still be updated periodically so guests can check on the animals.