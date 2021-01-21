Memphis Zoo prepares to reopen after COVID restrictions eased

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in weeks, the Memphis Zoo is preparing to open to the public this weekend.

The gates will reopen on Saturday, after having been closed since late December because of the county’s COVID rules. That all changed Wednesday after the Shelby County Health Department eased those restrictions, allowing the zoo to re-open with restrictions in place.

According to the zoo, only 5,000 guests will be allowed inside at a time. That’s about half the zoo’s total capacity.

All guests over the age of two must also wear a mask.