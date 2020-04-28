Memphis Zoo officials preparing for changes after closure due to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is empty due to coronavirus, and that’s got zoo leaders bracing for some changes.

The four-month period of March through June accounts for about half the revenue brought into the zoo each year, and this year, the zoo has been closed since March 19.

Nick Harmeier, the Memphis Zoo’s chief marketing officer, said zoo officials will have to get “creative” to make up for the lost profits so that the zoo does not have any disruptions in operations.

“Really right now, we’ve still operated inside the zoo just as if we were open,” Harmeier said. “We still have all of our full-time staff there. We’re just hopeful the reopening is happening here soon.”

Though more than 100 full-time staff members are still working to ensure animal care is completely unaffected by the shutdown, Harmeier said another roughly 100 part-time seasonal staffers were laid off.

The mayors of Memphis and Shelby County announced Monday their guidelines to reopening the city and county. That Back to Business plan contains three phases of reopening.

Harmeier said zoo officials do not know what phase the zoo falls under, but in hopes to lessen the impact of coronavirus on the zoo, Memphis Zoo leaders submitted their own reopening proposal to the city.

“We’re confident their team of experts will put us in the best phase that’s going to be most suitable for our guests, our team and our animals,” Harmeier said.

Harmeier said the zoo’s reopening plan is still being tweaked, but its phase one would consist of the zoo opening at 50% capacity without opening any indoor exhibits.

Harmeier said while officials want to reopen the zoo as soon as possible to give residents an option of something to do outside, they want to be safe.

“We don’t want to push it,” Harmeier said. “At the same time, we want to make sure we’re good stewards of the community also.”

Harmeier said the zoo has been through times of hardship in the past, and its longstanding institution will allow the zoo to thrive after coronavirus.

“We’ve been around since 1906,” Harmeier said. “We’ve gone through the Depression. We’ve gone through the Spanish Flu. The zoo’s been though quite a bit. We’re confident we can stick it out through this one.”

Harmeier said zoo officials are still waiting to hear back from the City of Memphis about their proposed reopening process. Memphis Zoo officials do not have a date in mind of when they want to reopen the zoo.