MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Zoo will be open for the spring season starting Saturday, March 11, with seasonal passes starting at $31.

A single-day ticket will grant visitors unlimited access to all the seasonal attractions, including giraffe feeding, rides and the treehouse theater.

Courtesy Memphis Zoo

The treehouse theater is free with general admission into the zoo. There will be a Sea Lion Show, Kangazoo and Metamorphosis of the Butterfly Effect Showing.

The Memphis Zoo will also include kiddie rides, farm trains, a carousel and the newest Scooter Pals, which can be rented. The Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation splash park will be open later in May, according to Memphis Zoo.

The unlimited access tickets for adults are $36 on weekdays and $38 on weekends. For seniors, $35 on weekdays and $37 on weekends. Children are $31 on weekdays and $33 on weekends.

These prices also include zoo admission and are valid March 11 – October 31, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 6 p. m.

If you do not want to pay the total experience prices, each attraction can be paid for separately.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website https://www.memphiszoo.org/seasonal-experiences