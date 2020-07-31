Memphis Zoo needs your help naming fox kits

Female #1 is in the back. Female #2 directly in front of her. Male is to the right

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo needs help naming three of the newest additions to the family.

Three bat-eared fox kits – a boy and two girls – were born on May 25, but they still don’t have names. That’s where they need your help.

Starting Friday, guests can vote for their favorite trio of names on the Memphis Zoo’s website.

They’ve narrowed it down to the following names:

Flora, Fauna and Fern

Dill, Basil and Saffron

Myrtle, Mildred and Milton

It costs $1 to cast your vote. The poll closes on Friday, August 7.

