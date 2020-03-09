Memphis Zoo monitoring the coronavirus as cases develop in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo officials are taking extra steps to disinfect the zoo to make sure guests are safe while health officials are working to contain COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

Memphis Zoo Communications Specialist Amanda Moses says guests, staff and volunteer safety is a top priority.

“Our operations, food services and animal care teams continue to disinfect all public areas and restrooms,” Moses said in a statement. “There are also several hand sanitizing and hand washing stations throughout the zoo.”

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are zoonotic which means it can be passed between animals and humans.

WHO says possible animal sources linked to COVID-19 have not been confirmed but stated SARS and MERS were linked to animals.

“Although the virus may have originated from an animal source, in its current form, it is a human infection with no evidence it can be transmitted to animals,” Moses said in a statement.