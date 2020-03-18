Memphis Zoo launches three social media programs to keep kids learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids stuck at home due to the school closures have another way to stay entertained and learning thanks to the Memphis Zoo.

Starting this week, the Memphis Zoo will launch three programs on their social media platforms aimed at connecting kids of all ages with the animals and their zookeepers.

Zoo Dude with Matt Thompson will air Wednesday mornings at 8 a.m. with a behind the scenes option available at noon Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Zoo News will air all week long at 9 a.m. and Virtual Animal Encounters will air weekdays at 12:30 p.m.

