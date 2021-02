MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo will be closed to the public on Monday due to water issues impacting the city, the zoo announced.

Due to the water issues impacting Memphis, we will remain closed Monday 2/22. Thank you for your ongoing support and patience! pic.twitter.com/YsgNuNTbPf — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) February 21, 2021

Water related issues also caused the city’s airport to shutdown late last week. Currently, there is still a water boil order for the city of Memphis.