Memphis Zoo asks for donations amid temporary closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced a temporary closure based on the county’s new health directive and asked for donations to help stay funded.

“The safety of our animals, staff, and guests is always a top priority,” the zoo said in a post Wednesday. “In accordance with Shelby County’s new Stay at Home directive, we are temporarily closing the zoo. We encourage everyone, including our non-essential staff, to stay home and stay safe.”

The zoo assured guests that the animals will be properly cared for during the closure. They also created a donation page, as like many other businesses, the new health directive will negatively impact their revenue.

If you would like to donate, click the link below.



