Memphis Zoo announces arrival of baby penguins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo welcomed its first new arrivals of the new year.

Two new chicks hatched in the penguin colony increasing the total number of penguins at the Memphis Zoo to 22. Zookeepers said the little ones will remain behind the scenes for a while so they can make sure they are healthy and help them put on some weight.

Nearly 50 penguin chicks have been hatched and reared at the Memphis Zoo.