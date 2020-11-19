Memphis Zoo announces arrival of baby giraffe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just in time for the holidays, the Memphis Zoo announced the arrival of a baby giraffe to the herd.
Ja Raffe – affectionately named after NBA Rookie of the Year and Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant – was born on November 10 to Niklas and Angela Kate.
His birth brings the herd to seven giraffes total.
Visitors to the zoo will be able to see him in his exhibit along with big sister Ally who is now 18 months old.
